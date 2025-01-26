A massive fire broke out in Utah today, January 26. According to reports, several emergency crews are on the spot after a massive blaze erupted at an under-construction apartment complex in Ogden, Utah. Multiple videos showing the apartment complex in Utah, US, being engulfed in flames as black smoke covers the skies have surfaced online. It is also learned that emergency officials have closed off surrounding streets and have requested the public to avoid the area for their safety. Utah New Crypto Investment Bill: US State Introduces New Bill To Invest in Public Funds in Bitcoin and Other Digital Assets.

Massive Fire Breaks Out in Ogden

🚨#BREAKING: Numerous emergency crews on the scene Battling a significant fire at a apartment complex that is under construction 📌#Ogden | #Utah Currently, numerous emergency crews are on the scene of a significant fire in Ogden, Utah. The fire broke out at an apartment… pic.twitter.com/YwGDcr0cWp — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 26, 2025

Complex Is Located Near Major Defense Companies, Says X User

UTAH 🚨 An apartment complex that was under construction is on fire in Ogden. Emergency officials have closed off surrounding streets and are urging the public to avoid the area for their safety. The complex is located near major defense companies. pic.twitter.com/rXKY6s6F4x — Toria Brooke (@realtoriabrooke) January 26, 2025

Structure Fire at 22nd and Lincoln in Ogden

Structure fire at 22nd and Lincoln in Ogden. Video and commentary by Shantal Sessons(my sister in-law). Appears to be new construction appartment building. Watch @KSL5TV tonight at 9pm for updates. #fire #structurefire #ogden #ogdenutah pic.twitter.com/OabrXguOS5 — Mike Anderson (@mikeandersonKSL) January 26, 2025

