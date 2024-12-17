A powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck Vanuatu’s capital, Port Vila, on Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). While there were no immediate reports of injuries or fatalities, footage circulating on social media showed significant damage to a building housing foreign embassies, including those of the United States, United Kingdom, France, and New Zealand. The images revealed buckled windows and collapsed concrete pillars. Investigations and recovery efforts are currently underway. Earthquake in Vanuatu: Quake of Magnitude 7.3 on Richter Scale Hits South Pacific Ocean; No Report of Damage.

US Embassy Building Damaged in Vanuatu Earthquake

The US Embassy in Vanuatu has been damaged by a powerful 7.9 earthquake. pic.twitter.com/B24aoRH0E9 — Breaking News (@TheNewsTrending) December 17, 2024

#BREAKING A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck Vanuatu on December 17, 2024, causing damaged US Embassy Initial reports indicate significant damage to infrastructure, homes, and buildings.#earthquake #Vanuatu pic.twitter.com/t7P0A2iooL — The_Virginian (@Shoehorn1984) December 17, 2024

