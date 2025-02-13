On Wednesday, February 12, First Lady Melania Trump, wife of US President Donald Trump, announced that the White House is reopening for public tours. Notably, the Office of First Lady Melania Trump said that the tours have resumed, starting Tuesday, February 25. The development comes as the first lady and President Donald Trump have returned to the White House. "The President and I are excited to reopen the White House to those interested in the extraordinary story of this iconic and beautiful landmark," Melania Trump said in a press release. White House Unveils Official Portrait of US First Lady Melania Trump.

White House to Reopen for Public Tours

First Lady Melania Trump announces White House is reopening for public tours pic.twitter.com/NPUoCNzu9V — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 12, 2025

