Valery Zaluzhny, the former Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine, claims that World War 3 has officially begun, a report said. According to Politico, Zaluzhny said the direct involvement of Russian allies in Ukraine means that World War III has officially begun. “I believe that in 2024 we can absolutely believe that the Third World War has begun," he said, according to the media outlet. The development comes after Russia launched an intercontinental hypersonic ballistic missile, Oreshnik, overnight targeting Dnipro city in the central-east of Ukraine, which, if confirmed, would be the first time Moscow has used such a missile in the war. Vladimir Putin Warns Attacks by Western Missiles on Russian Territory Dragging Ukraine War Into Global Dimension.

'World War 3 Has Officially Begun,' Says Valery Zaluzhny

JUST IN - World War 3 has officially begun, Ukraine’s ex-top general Valery Zaluzhny says - Politico EU — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 21, 2024

Russia Launches Intercontinental Missiles at Ukraine

So, that's what you wanted? Well, you've damn well got it! A hypersonic ballistic missile attack pic.twitter.com/lsKQHhMnif — Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) November 21, 2024

