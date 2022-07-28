The 44th Chess Olympiad is upon us and the tournament is set to get underway with an opening ceremony on Thursday, July 28. The competition, which starts officially with the first round on July 29, would be inaugurated by none other Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India, for the very first time in history, would be the hosts of the biggest chess tournament in the world and Chennai, the venue of the event, has made all the requisite preparations with some big names in the sport set to show up and show their prowess in the game of strategy and skill. Meanwhile, if you are interested in getting to know about the live streaming and telecast details of the 44th Chess Olympiad opening ceremony, please scroll below. 44th Chess Olympiad Mascot: All You Need to Know About 'Thambi' Ahead Of 2022 FIDE Event in Chennai

A host of chess stars would be seen in action as fans would be keenly observant of who emerges as champion. A few days ago, renowned singer AR Rahman dropped the theme song for this competition. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the opening ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad.

When is the Opening Ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

The opening ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad 2022 will be held at the Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort and Convention Centre in Chennai on July 28 (Thursday). The program is scheduled to start at 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Get Live Telecast and Online Live Streaming of the 44th Chess Olympiad 2022 Opening Ceremony?

Chess enthusiasts can watch live telecast of the opening ceremony on the Doordarshan channel. Fans can also catch live streaming of the inauguration ceremony on Chessbase India and FIDE YouTube channels.

