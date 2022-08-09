Mamallapuram, Aug 9: The 14th-seeded Uzbekistan team won the gold medal while Armenia and India-2 team won the silver and bronze in the Open section of the 44th Chess Olympiad held here, the International Chess Federation (FIDE) said. 44th Chess Olympiad: Koneru Humpy, Tania Sachdev, Bhakti Kulkarni Give India Lead in Women's Section.

According to FIDE, Ukraine is the winner of the gold in the women's section. The India-2 team, composed of young players, won against Germany in the 11th and final round 3-1.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 09, 2022 04:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).