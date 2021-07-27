Different athletes have different kinds of reactions, after winning or even losing at events, especially as big as the Olympics. There has been a lot of medal winners and most of them have, in some way or the other, reacted in a specific, if not similar manner. But that simply wasn't the case for Australian swimmer Kaylee McKeown. The 20-year old had a unique reaction after she secured victory in the 100m backstroke event, winning the gold medal in the process and also breaking the Olympic record in the event. McKeown clocked 57.47 seconds to bag the top prize in the event, with Kylie Masse of Canada finishing with the silver medal. America's Regan Smith won the bronze. Team India at Tokyo Olympics 2020 Schedule for July 28: Check Out Full Schedule, Timings, Events & Live Streaming Details For Day 5

See the video here:

Katie mckeown is an absolute legend! pic.twitter.com/kEP2XpEDJq — ☼Josh | blm 🖤💛❤️ (@theheckguys) July 27, 2021

While reacting to her gold medal win after the event, McKeown was so excited and ecstatic that she let out the F*** word when asked by the interviewer about what she would want to tell her mother and sister. She said, "F*** yeah!" and realising that she had said it on live television, she immediately reacted saying, "Oh s**t!" However, her using this word wasn't just an expression of happiness. There was more to it. She had lost her father Sholto to brain cancer at the age of 53 last year and this reaction, although was spontaneous, it was more of letting out all her emotions after the gold medal win.

Her mother expectedly wasn't very happy with her saying cuss words on live TV and when speaking to Australian media, she said, "Swearing on TV! I will have to have a word to her later." This was McKeown's first Olympics and she would be mighty proud of herself to have walked away with a gold medal. Paying tribute to her father, she also said, "I hope you're proud, and I keep doing you proud."

