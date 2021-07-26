Israel’s Avishag Semberg defeated her Turkish counterpart to win the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Avishag is just 19 years old as she helped her country win first-ever Olympic medal in Taekwondo.

The first #Olympics medal to Israel at the 2020 #Tokyo Olympic Games - 19 year-old warrior Avishag Semberg won the bronze medal in #Taekwondo .This happens to be the first medal to Israel in this category, congratulations 🎉 pic.twitter.com/ghbE59akAM — Israel in Bengaluru (@IsraelBangalore) July 24, 2021

