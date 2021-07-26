Israel’s Avishag Semberg defeated her Turkish counterpart to win the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Avishag is just 19 years old as she helped her country win first-ever Olympic medal in Taekwondo.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 26, 2021 09:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).