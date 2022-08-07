07 Aug, 13:21 (IST) Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Results Live Updates Welcome to our live coverage of Day 10 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Indian Women's Hockey team are in search of a bronze medal as they take on New Zealand. Meanwhile, The Women's cricket team aim for gold in the final against Australia. Several boxers who have confirmed medals will be in action as they look for a first-place finish. Badminton and TT stars will also hope of confirming a medal for themselves.

The action continues to heat up at the Commonwealth Games 2022 as we enter Day 10 of the quadrennial event in Birmingham. India had a brilliant outing on the previous day as they added further to their medals tally, stretching it to 40 and moving to the fifth spot in the team standings. So as Indian athletes set for action on August 07, 2022, we bring you all the results, major highlights and medals won on CWG 2022 Day 10. Commonwealth Games 2022 Indian Medal Winners List.

Wrestlers once again had a sensational outing for India as the likes of Vinesh Phogat, Naveen and Ravi Dahiya won gold medals in their respective categories while the likes of Pooja Gehlot, Pooja Sihag and Deepak secured bronze. Indian Athletes in Action on August 07 in Birmingham With Time in IST.

Day 10 will see India have another opportunity to add to their medals tally as the Women's cricket team face off against Australia in a gold medal clash. Meanwhile, the Hockey team takes on New Zealand with a bronze medal on the line.

Multiple Indian boxers have confirmed a medal for themselves at the competition and will now look to determine the colour of it as the likes of Nikhat Zareen, Nitu Ghanghas, Amit Panghal and Sagar compete in the finals of their respective categories.

Multiple athletes compete in finals of various athletics events on the day as India has had a successful outing in the discipline, winning multiple medals. Badminton and Table Tennis players also have an opportunity to secure themselves a medal.