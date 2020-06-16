Ajinkya Rahane Asks Fans to Fill His Conversation With Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan Comes Up With Hilarious Response

With many major cricket activities continue to be on a halt amid the COVID-19 pandemic, several prominent players have been interacting with their fans through social media. Recently, India’s Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane decided to test his fans creativity through his latest Instagram post. The veteran batsman shared a candid picture with Rohit Sharma in which the two stars can be seen involved in a conversation. Rahane asked his fans to fill up their conversation and he’ll post the best ones in his stories. Rohit Sharma Hilariously Trolls Ajinkya Rahane After Indian Vice-Captain Reveals How He ‘Rest His Thoughts.’

“Fill these gaps and I'll share the best one on my story,” wrote Rahane while sharing the picture on the picture-sharing website. Many social-media users came up with whacky comment. However, the one posted by Shikhar Dhawan stood out. “Rohit- eh bidu muuh mein kya bhara hua . Ajinkya- masala,” commented the swashbuckling southpaw in the picture. Netizens were also impressed by Dhawan’s great display of humour as they praised him in the comment section. Rohit Sharma Takes a Hilarious Dig at Yuzvendra Chahal’s Outfit.

As Rahane mentioned in his caption that he’ll post the best responses in his stories, Dhawan’s comment is all set to get featured. Also, Rohit hasn’t commented on the picture and it will be interesting to see what he’ll come up with.

Meanwhile, is reports are to be believed, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has tentatively decided to conduct Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 between September 26 and November 8. However, the dates are subjected to the postponement of ICC T20 World Cup 2020 which is quite likely to happen.

