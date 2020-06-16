Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

Ajinkya Rahane Asks Fans to Fill His Conversation With Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan Comes Up With Hilarious Response

Cricket Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2020 07:18 PM IST
A+
A-
Ajinkya Rahane Asks Fans to Fill His Conversation With Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan Comes Up With Hilarious Response
Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With many major cricket activities continue to be on a halt amid the COVID-19 pandemic, several prominent players have been interacting with their fans through social media. Recently, India’s Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane decided to test his fans creativity through his latest Instagram post. The veteran batsman shared a candid picture with Rohit Sharma in which the two stars can be seen involved in a conversation. Rahane asked his fans to fill up their conversation and he’ll post the best ones in his stories. Rohit Sharma Hilariously Trolls Ajinkya Rahane After Indian Vice-Captain Reveals How He ‘Rest His Thoughts.’

“Fill these gaps and I'll share the best one on my story,” wrote Rahane while sharing the picture on the picture-sharing website. Many social-media users came up with whacky comment. However, the one posted by Shikhar Dhawan stood out. “Rohit- eh bidu muuh mein kya bhara hua . Ajinkya- masala,” commented the swashbuckling southpaw in the picture. Netizens were also impressed by Dhawan’s great display of humour as they praised him in the comment section. Rohit Sharma Takes a Hilarious Dig at Yuzvendra Chahal’s Outfit.

View Post:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Fill these 💭 and I'll share the best one on my story

A post shared by Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane) on

Shikhar Dhawan's Comment:

Shikhar Dhawan's Comment (Photo Credits: Instagram)

As Rahane mentioned in his caption that he’ll post the best responses in his stories, Dhawan’s comment is all set to get featured. Also, Rohit hasn’t commented on the picture and it will be interesting to see what he’ll come up with.

Meanwhile, is reports are to be believed, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has tentatively decided to conduct Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 between September 26 and November 8. However, the dates are subjected to the postponement of ICC T20 World Cup 2020 which is quite likely to happen.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 07:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Ajinkya Rahane Ajinkya Rahane Instagram Ajinkya Rahane Twitter BCCI COVID 19 Lockdown Rohit Sharma Rohit Sharma Instagram Rohit Sharma Twitter Shikhar Dhawan Shikhar Dhawan Instagram Shikhar Dhawan Twitter
You might also like
Photo of Cat Getting Temperature Checked Goes Viral: Trending Topics, Viral Videos and Funny Memes of The Day
Viral

Photo of Cat Getting Temperature Checked Goes Viral: Trending Topics, Viral Videos and Funny Memes of The Day
No Entry Pass or NOC Required to Enter and Exit Rajasthan, Says State Home Department
News

No Entry Pass or NOC Required to Enter and Exit Rajasthan, Says State Home Department
What Is Orthocoronavirinae? Know the Meaning, Origin and Sections of the Subfamily the Novel Coronavirus Is a Part Of
Health & Wellness

What Is Orthocoronavirinae? Know the Meaning, Origin and Sections of the Subfamily the Novel Coronavirus Is a Part Of
COVID-19 Effect: Penguin Actress Keerthy Suresh Decides to Take a Pay Cut, Will Slash her Remuneration by 20 - 30%
South

COVID-19 Effect: Penguin Actress Keerthy Suresh Decides to Take a Pay Cut, Will Slash her Remuneration by 20 - 30%
BCCI Plans to Host IPL 2020 Between September 26 and November 8: Report
Cricket

BCCI Plans to Host IPL 2020 Between September 26 and November 8: Report
Jurassic World: Dominion Set to Resume the Shooting in July; Studio to Invest $5 Million for its Safety Protocols (Read Details)
Hollywood

Jurassic World: Dominion Set to Resume the Shooting in July; Studio to Invest $5 Million for its Safety Protocols (Read Details)
PM Narendra Modi Asks States to Follow Punjab's COVID-19 Micro-Containment and House-to-House Surveillance Strategy
News

PM Narendra Modi Asks States to Follow Punjab's COVID-19 Micro-Containment and House-to-House Surveillance Strategy
Salman Khan in Talks for His Own Bigg Boss, To Turn His Lockdown Diaries at Farmhouse Into a Series? (Deets Inside)
Bollywood

Salman Khan in Talks for His Own Bigg Boss, To Turn His Lockdown Diaries at Farmhouse Into a Series? (Deets Inside)
Advertisement

Cricket Updates
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement