BCCI Plans to Host IPL 2020 Between September 26 and November 8: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has planned to host the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between September 26 and November 8. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly wrote a letter to the member’s association in which he made his intentions clear about conducting the gala T20 tournament this year. The tentative dates are although subjected to the postponement of ICC T20 World Cup 2020 which was scheduled to take place in Australia in October-November. Sourav Ganguly Gives Update About IPL 2020, Says ‘BCCI Exploring Possibility of Conducting the Tournament in Empty Stadiums’.

As per several reports, BCCI consulted to all the franchises, media partners and other stakeholders before putting a stamp on the new schedule for the cash-rich league. Notably, the International Cricket Council (ICC) haven’t made any official announcement regarding the postponement of T20 World Cup. However, BCCI wasn’t reportedly ready to wait for the final call as Ganguly sent the letter of the Member’s association.

“We can’t keep our plans on hold. ICC has to decide on the T20 World Cup way forward and we have to decide on our plans. That is the reason tentative window has been zeroed down and we will start preparing as per this window for IPL”, an unnamed BCCI member was quoted as per saying by InsideSport.

Well, BCCI might have decided the tentative dates for IPL 2020. However, the venues for the lucrative league are yet to be fixed. If the COVID-19 positive cases take a rise in India, BCCI will have to host the tournament overseas. Earlier, UAE and Sri Lanka Cricket Board offered BCCI to host IPL and the apex cricket body might well have to consider the proposal.

