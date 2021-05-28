After scripting history by beating the Sri Lankan team in the second ODI with a series win, here comes the third game where Bangladesh will eye a whitewash. The Bangladeshi Tiger already lead the series 2-0. A win here would ensure that the home team wins 3-0. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast of the 3rd ODI 2021, but before that let's have a look at the preview of the match. The first match in the three games ODI series was won by the home team and they showed nerves of steel. BAN vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI 2021.

In the second game, we witnessed Mushfiqur Rahim's splendid knock of 125 runs which impressed us thoroughly. On one hand where Sri Lanka would look to the last match for pride and save the game, Bangladesh would be aiming to script yet another history. The third game will take place in Dhaka at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI 2021 match will get underway on May 28 2021 (Friday) match will be held at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Bangladesh and the game is scheduled to start at 12:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI 2021 in India?

Fans in India, unfortunately, cannot watch the live telecast of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI 2021. The fans in Bangladesh however can tune into Gazi TV to watch the live proceedings of the game.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI 2021. Free Live Streaming Online

Fans unable to follow the game on television can follow the match live online. FanCode app will bring to you all the live updates of the game.

