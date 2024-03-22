After the limited overs engagements, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka face off in the longest format of the game. The two teams will contest a two-match Test series, which is part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25. Both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have played just two matches each in the WTC 2023-25 cycle. Bangladesh, who are in the fourth spot on the WTC 2023-25 points table, having won one and lost as many. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom with no win from two matches. Mushfiqur Rahim Mocks Angelo Mathews’ Timed-Out Dismissal By Gesturing Broken Helmet As Bangladesh Celebrate ODI Series Win Over Sri Lanka, Video Goes Viral

Bangladesh’s last Test series was against New Zealand at home, which ended 1-1. Sri Lanka faced Afghanistan in a one-off Test, which they won, but that wasn’t part of the WTC 2023-25 cycle. Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead the home side, and Dhananjaya de Silva will be captain of the visiting team. Bangladesh, after losing the T20I series, won the ODI series and will now be eyeing a good performance in the Tests as well. Wanindu Hasaranga Suspended by ICC For Breaching Code of Conduct, to Miss Test Series Against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh will lock horns against Sri Lanka in the 1st Test of the two-match series on Friday, March 22. The BAN vs SL 1st Test 2024 will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium with the action starting at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

