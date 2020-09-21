One of the greatest T20 players of all-time, an IPL legend and the Universe Boss, Chris Gayle celebrates his 41st birthday on September 21, 2020 (Monday). Gayle is one of the most cherished cricketers of this generation and has represented West Indies 400 international matches. He has smashed 42 hundreds in international cricket, which includes a double century at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. But apart from his international heroics, Gayle has also been a great figure in the Indian Premier League. On his 41st birthday, take a look at some of Gayle’s top knocks in the IPL. Chris Gayle IPL Franchise History: List of Teams Universe Boss Has Represented in Indian Premier League.

Gayle has represented three franchise teams in the IPL. He was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders team from 2008 to 2011. Gayle didn’t play a game in IPL 2008 but played regularly from the 2009 edition of the IPL. Gayle failed to light up the tournament while with KKR and went unsold at the 2011 Players’ Auctions. But he eventually joined Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) after Dirk Nannes was injured. Gayle played seven years for RCB before Kings XI Punjab picked him up at the auctions in 2018. He has been with them since and is with the team in IPL 2020. Take a look at some of top IPL knocks. Most Centuries in IPL: Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli and Other Batsmen Who Have Scored Highest Number of Hundreds in the Indian Premier League.

175 Not-Out in Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Pune Warriors, IPL 2013

A day when Gayle smashed records and to be fair smashed the IPL records book. He rewrote most records, created some new ones and totally annihilated Pune Warriors. Gayle smashed 175 off just 66 deliveries and remained not-out as RCB smashed 263 on board. Gayle smashed a century off just 30 balls –the fastest in IPL history.

His 175 is still the highest individual score in IPL history. Royal Challengers Bangalore posted 263 runs on board and that to this day remains the highest team total in the tournament. Gayle smashed 17 sixes that evening the most by a player in one single innings.

104 Not-Out in Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018

Gayle’s last IPL hundred came in IPL 2018 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He remained not-out on 104 from 63 deliveries with 11 massive sixes and just one four to his name. He was dropped on 14 by the wicketkeeper and Gayle made Sunrisers pay with a majestic innings.

He got to first fifty in 39 deliveries but took only 19 deliveries to get to the next. Gayler was brutal against Rashid Khan and smacked the wily leg-spinner for four successive sixes in an over. His innings helped Punjab post 193 on the scoreboard and they won by 15 runs.

128 Not-Out in Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2012

Gayle scored 128 off just 62 deliveries with 13 sixes and seven fours. His innings helped RCB post 215 runs on board and clinch the win by 21 runs. Gayle started cautiously and was on one run from eight deliveries at the start of his innings. In fact, at the end of the power play, Gayle hadn’t struck a single six.

He was on 27 from 25 deliveries at the end of the ninth over. Gayle got to his half-century in 37 balls but needed only 16 more to get to his hundred. Gayle smashed 13 sixes in his innings 11 of them after the 13th over for another record-breaking hundred.

