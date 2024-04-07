The Kolkata Knight Riders are one of the undefeated teams at the moment. The explosive batting side has managed to cross the 200-run mark in all three matches giving their side an early advantage in the games. Chennai Super Kings is a balanced side with the right mix of experience and youth till the end. Both sides have won IPL on multiple occasions while CSK is seen as the most consistent side in the tournament. Virat Kohli Runs in IPL 2024: Check Royal Challengers Bengaluru Batsman's Highest Score, Strike Rate, Batting Average and Other Stats in Indian Premier League Season 17.

Kolkata Knight Riders will be expected to field a similar lineup. The side will look to settle at the top early in the season to make experiments later in the season. Furthermore, the likes of Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, and Nitish Rana can make their way into the side in the middle order. Chennai Super Kings also have many stars who delivered on a nightly basis. MS Dhoni needed to bat in two matches only showcasing depth in their lineup.

(Chennai Weather During CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 Match Credit: Accuweather)

Chennai Weather Report

The temperature will be around 31 degrees in Chennai when the match starts. It will remain almost the same throughout the match. There is no chance of rain; the humidity will be quite high up to 83%. The Weather in the evening period is always soothing in the Southern part of the nation but will help bowlers as the game progresses. Check out the pitch condition for the CSK vs KKR match. IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings Bank on Home Advantage Against Unbeaten Kolkata Knight Riders After Back-to-Back Losses.

MA Chidambaram Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue grips quite a bit and hence Chepauk has always been a happy hunting ground for the spinners. Chennai have quality spinners in the form of Ravindra Jadeja and Mahesh Theekshana and a lot will ride on how they fare in the contest

