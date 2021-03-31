Delhi Capitals will look to build on their finals appearance last season and will be aiming for their maiden title in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). The Delhi franchise has been one of the most impressive teams in the cash-rich league for the past few seasons and with new captain Rishabh Pant leading the side for the first time, they will hope to end their trophy drought. Rishabh Pant Named As Captain for Delhi Capitals For IPL 2021.

Last season runners-up begin their IPL 2021 campaign against three-time champions Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai on April 10 at the Wankhede Stadium. The franchise made it to the finals in the previous edition, the team’s first appearance in the summit clash, this came after a playoff finish in IPL 2019, their first since the 2012 season. So Delhi Capitals are a team that are certainly on the up and with several new additions ahead of the season have established themselves as genuine contenders. As the gala T20 tournament is around the corner, we take a look at DC’s first-choice playing XI. Delhi Capitals Squad in IPL 2021.

Openers: Delhi Capitals are expected to continue with last season's opening duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw as both come into IPL 2021 in spectacular form. Shaw was the leading scorer in Vijay Hazare Trophy and Dhawan was sensational in the recent ODI series against England.

Middle Order: In the absence of Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane is expected to take the number three spot, providing some stability to the DC batting line-up. Rishabh Pant was recently promoted higher up the order for India and is likely to continue in that role for the Capitals. Shimron Hetmeyer will come at number 5 for the team.

All-Rounders: Marcus Stoinis will be the main batting all-rounder in the team, providing DC the x-factor with the bat as well as the bat. Axar Patel and Ravi Ashwin will be the two premier spinners in the team with both also able to contribute with the bat lower down the order.

Bowlers: Delhi Capitals are likely to include the same trio as last season as Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Ishant Sharma will be the main pacers in the team. All three have some serious pace and were among the wickets, helping DC to their first-ever finals appearance.

DC Likely Playing XI In IPL 2021: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WK/C), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 31, 2021 01:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).