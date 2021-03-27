Jasprit Bumrah is arguably the best pacer going around, and his record in all forms of the game is nothing but jaw-dropping. While the speedster has been leading India's pace attack for the past few years, he has also been a cornerstone of five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians. Be it taking wickets with the new ball or restricting the run flow in the death overs, Bumrah has delivered every time MI skipper Rohit Sharma threw the ball at him. The talismanic pacer has been with MI ever since making his IPL debut in 2013, and the Nita Ambani-owned franchise isn't likely to release him in the years to come. IPL 2021 Schedule in PDF for Free Download: Get Indian Premier League 14 Venues, Full Time Table, Fixtures and Match Timings in IST.

With Bumrah being one of the best in the business, one would expect him to be among the tournament's top earners. However, the 27-year-old is not even near the highest-paid players in IPL. While his Indian teammates Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya earn over INR 15 crore every season, the speedster's IPL salary is INR 7 crore. Now, that's shocking! Many other speedsters like Chris Morris (INR 16.25 crore), Pat Cummins (INR 15.5 Crore), Jofra Archer (INR 7.2 Crore) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (INR 8.5 Crore) also earn more than the Mumbai Indians star.

While the names mentioned above are proven IPL stars, some yet-to-be IPL debutants also have a bigger contract than the right-arm pacer. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bought New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson for INR 15 crore in this year's (IPL 2021) auction. The event also saw Punjab Kings buying Australian pace duo Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith for INR 14 crore and INR 8 crore respectively. IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians' New Jersey Captures Composition of 5 Basic Elements of the Universe.

In case you are wondering, Bumrah's paycheck isn't that enormous because Mumbai Indians never let go of him after bagging his services in IPL 2013 auction. With IPL 2014 witnessing mega auctions, MI had to release Bumrah and buy him back for INR 1.2 crore in the bidding event. He had the same contract before another mega auction took place in 2017. By this time, Bumrah had become a big name in world cricket, and hence, MI retained him for INR 7 crore, and the contract is still in effect.

Notably, IPL 2022 will see a mega auction and Mumbai Indians might have to offer Bumrah a bigger paycheck to continue with his services. Meanwhile, IPL 2021 gets underway on April 9, and Bumrah will be expected to guide Mumbai to their sixth title.

