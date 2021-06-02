New Zealand will be the happier of the two sides at the end of Day 1’s play as they sit on 246/3 in 86 overs. Debutant Devon Conway was sensational on the day, as his maiden century and 100+ run stand with Henry Nicholls, helped the visitors to assert their dominance on the hosts. Meanwhile, we bring you the stat highlights of England vs New Zealand, 1st Test 2021 Day 1. Devon Conway Becomes Sixth Player To Score Century On Test Debut At Lord's.

The game saw three players make their debut for the national team as James Bracey and Ollie Robinson took the field for England for the first time while Devon Conway opened for the Black Caps for the maiden time in an international Test. Conway, also scored a sensational century as he and Henry Nicholls, helped steer the visitor's innings after the visitors lost their way following a brilliant opening stand. England Hand James Bracey, Ollie Robinson Test Debuts.

# James Bracey and Ollie Robinson made their Test debut for England

# Devon Conway made his debut for New Zealand in Tests

# Conway scored a century on his Test debut, becoming the 12th New Zealand player to do so

# Conway is also the 6th batsman to score a century on Test debut at Lord’s

# Devon Conway (136*) surpasses Sourav Ganguly (131) to get the highest score on debut at Lord’s

# Ollie Robinson dismissed Ross Taylor and Tom Latham on his Test debut

New Zealand will be looking to continue to replicate their Day 1’s exploits on the second day of the game and take further control of the match. Meanw3hile, England will hope that the bowlers could take advantage of the new ball and get them back into the game.

