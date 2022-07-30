The third and final decider T20 of three-match series between England (ENG) and South Africa (SA) will take place on 31 July 2022 at the Ageas Bowl Cricket ground in West End, England. The match will commence at 07:00 PM IST. Meanwhile fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for England vs South Africa third and final T20 face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Cricket at Commonwealth Games 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

After been defeated by England in the first T20, South Africa turned the tables around and defeated England in the second T20 exactly in a matter of twenty four hours to level the series. Rilee Rossouw's unbeaten 96 off 55 balls and Reeza Hendricks' 53 off 32 gave South-Africa a good stand of 207 runs in 20 overs. In response, the whole England side shattered in 16.4 overs on 149 runs, thanks to some brilliant bowling by South-Africa. Tabraiz Shamsi and Andile Phehlukwayo each scalped three wickets. Lungi Ngidi managed to gun down two wickets. Overall the collective effort by bowlers and batters got South Africa to a 58 run victory.

ENG vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Quinton de Kock (SA), Jos Buttler (ENG), Heinrich Klaasen (SA) can be taken as Wicket-keepers.

ENG vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Jonny Bairstow (ENG), Dawid Malan (ENG), David Miller (SA) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

ENG vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Moeen Ali (ENG), Liam Livingstone (ENG) could be our all-rounders.

ENG vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Lungi Ngidi (SA), Kagiso Rabada (SA), Chris Jordan (ENG) could form the bowling attack.

ENG vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Quinton de Kock (SA), Jos Buttler (ENG), Heinrich Klaasen (SA), Jonny Bairstow (ENG), Dawid Malan (ENG), David Miller (SA),Moeen Ali (ENG), Liam Livingstone (ENG), Lungi Ngidi (SA), Kagiso Rabada (SA), Chris Jordan (ENG).

Moeen Ali (ENG) could be named as the captain of your ENG vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Jonny Bairstow (ENG) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

