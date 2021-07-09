Following the conclusion of the One-Day Internationals, England Women (ENG-W) and India Women (IND-W) will now face each other in a three-game T20I series. The 1st T20I 2021 clash will be played at the County Cricket Ground at Northampton, England on July 09, 2021 (Friday). Both sides will be aiming to kick off the shorter format with a win and have players capable of changing the game at any moment. So ahead of ENG-W vs IND-W 1st T20I, we take a look at key players from both teams. ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for England Women vs India Women 1st T20I 2021.

It was England who emerged victorious in the 50-over format and will be aiming to do the same. However, India showed some fight, winning the final ODI and will take confidence from their performances, heading into the shorter format. The last five games between the teams in T20Is has seen the Three lions record three wins compared to the Women in Blues’ solitary win. Meanwhile, here are some players to look out for. ICC Player of the Month Awards: Shafali Verma, Sophie Ecclestone and Kyle Jamieson Highlight June Nominations.

Shafali Verma

The 17-year-old has taken to international cricket by storm and is one of the most exciting players around. Her explosive batting at the top of the order provides India with a much-needed edge and she could play a crucial role in determining the result of the game.

Sophie Ecclestone

Sophie Ecclestone’s emergence as the lead spinner in the England team has served them well. The 22-year-old has performed well over the course of the tour taking 16 wickets combined in Three ODIs and one Test. She will once again look to exert her dominance and trouble the Indian batters.

Poonam Yadav

The 29-year-old is one of the veterans in the Indian team and plays a crucial role in stopping the opponent’s onslaught as she has an economy rate of under 6. Poonam Yadav was among the wickets in the ODI format and will once again hope to replicate her performances.

Nat Sciver

The English all-rounder will play an important role if England are to start off the shorter format with a win. Nat Sciver has been among the runs and wickets during the course of the tour and her form in this game could have a significant impact.

