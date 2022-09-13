The second T20 of the three-match series between India Women (IN-W) and England Women (EN-W) will be played on 13 September (Tuesday) at County Cricket Ground in Derby England. The match will begin at 10:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction IN-W vs EN-W second T20 face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestios on compiling the fantasy playing XI. INDW vs ENGW: Harmanpreet Kaur's Side Suffer 9-Wicket Defeat in First T20I Against English Women

England women won the first T20 match after defeating the visitors by nine wickets on Saturday. Harmanpreet Kaur led women put 132 runs in 20 overs on the board for hosts to chase. Deepti Sharma top scored 29 off 24. England women opening partnership of 60 between S.Dunkley and D.Wyatt gave them a stable start. Dunkley remained unbeaten on 61 off 44 to lead her team to a comprehensive win in 13 overs with nine wickets in hand. The second T20 is crucial for India women in order to keep their hopes of winning the three match series alive. Meanwhile, England women will look to continue their match winning momentum and seize the series at an earliest on the home ground.

EN-W vs IN-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers- Richa Ghosh (IN-W) could be taken as our wicket-keeper

EN-W vs IN-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Sophia Dunkley (EN-W), Smriti Mandhana (IN-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IN-W), Danni Wyatt (EN-W) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team

EN-W vs IN-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Deepti Sharma (IN-W), Barbara Elaine Smith (EN-W), Alice Capsey (EN-W) could be our all rounders

EN-W vs IN-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Sarah Glenn (EN-W), Renuka Singh (IN-W), Freya Davies (EN-W) could form the bowling attack

EN-W vs IN-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Richa Ghosh (IN-W), Sophia Dunkley (EN-W), Smriti Mandhana (IN-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IN-W), Danni Wyatt (EN-W),Deepti Sharma (IN-W), Barbara Elaine Smith (EN-W), Alice Capsey (EN-W),Sarah Glenn (EN-W), Renuka Singh (IN-W), Freya Davies (EN-W)

Sarah Glenn (EN-W) could be named as the captain of your EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Team, while Alice Capsey (EN-W) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

