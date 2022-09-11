Indian Women's Cricket team fell to a heavy nine-wicket loss against England in the first T20 International Cricket match at the Riverside Ground today. After batting first, Harmanpreet Kaur-led side managed to score only 132 runs, losing seven wickets while the hosts chased down the target in just 13 overs, losing only 1 wicket in the process. England's Sarah Glenn was named the man of the match for her outstanding bowling figure of 4/23.

Check the Tweet about the result:

That's that from the first T20I. England chase down the target in 13 overs. Win by 9 wickets and go 1-0 up in the series. Scorecard - https://t.co/F0BWspRvjN #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/PV1MUjExDs — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 10, 2022

