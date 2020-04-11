Eoin Morgan Wants to Learn From KKR Captain Dinesh Karthik, England Skipper Says Was Excited to Be in Kolkata for IPL 2020

Eoin Morgan (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan was looking forward to play in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL) which has now been postponed following the coronavirus outbreak. Morgan in a chat with Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) official website, revealed that he wants to learn from Dinesh Karthik during his IPL 2020 stint in India. "I've spoken to DK a lot and I met up with him just before Christmas when I was out in Mumbai. He's a fantastic guy, a great cricketer and I'm looking forward to helping him in whatever way I can. While I'm here to help, I also want to learn as much as I can from him," Morgan said. Dinesh Karthik Flaunts his Version of Lockdown Dance, Scares his Pet Dog Coco Chanel (Watch Video).

"There are a lot of dynamics about being a captain when you're playing in India that I don't know about, I'll be picking his brain the whole time. I'll naturally be myself and try to give as much as I can just like the rest of the international players. But it's going to be fascinating to see how and when we get to play and how the competition lines up. Because everybody is going to come out of isolation extremely excited, rearing to go, batting, bowling, fielding the whole lot," the England limited-overs captain added.

Morgan also said that he was excited to be in Kolkata for the 2020 edition of IPL. "I was extremely excited, particularly going back to Kolkata. I had three seasons there that I thoroughly enjoyed before. They're one of the best run teams, everything from the owners right down to the young players," he said. Shadow Practicing, Meditation: What KKR Skipper Dinesh Karthik Is Doing in Self Isolation (Watch Video).

The left-handed batsman added: "I like the planning, and when you look at the IPL as a whole since the very beginning, they are one of three teams that has had the most success and it's easy to see why they have. The level of consistency that they show and I suppose the belief in retaining that group of core players... Probably, the other two teams are Mumbai and Chennai you know. They really do back the players, and they have done so from the very beginning. If they believe that the guy has the right values or leadership skills to take the team forward, they stick with them."

At the IPL 2020 auction, Morgan was picked by KKR for INR 5.25 Crores. The 33-year-old has already represented KKR in the past. He has also played for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). In 52 IPL matches, Morgan has scored 854 runs, including four half-centuries, at a strike-rate of 121.13