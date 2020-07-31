Rajkot, July 31: Former Saurashtra coach and manager Hasmukhbhai Joshi, popularly known as 'Bababhai' Joshi, has passed away, the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) said on Friday.

The 85-year-old breathed his last on Thursday. "Bababhai Joshi served cricket of Saurashtra in many capacities; as player, selector of Under 16, Under 19, Under 22; umpire, coach and manager," SCA said in a media statement.

"He has had remarkable knowledge of rules a regulations of the game. His capabilities earned him a good name in the world of cricket."

Former BCCI and SCA Secretary Niranjan Shah, conveyed heartfelt sympathies on Joshi's demise and said: "Bababhai was the man with quality, ethics and great cricketing capabilities."

Bababhai had also published a book 'Old Ranji Trophy Players of the Period 1963 to 1969 - my teammates and intimates'.

"Everyone in Saurashtra Cricket Association conveys heartfelt condolences to the family members on sad demise of Bababhai Joshi and pray almighty to grant eternal peace to his noble soul," the SCA statement further read.

