After a long impasse, the International Cricket Council (ICC) are set to announce the schedule for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 tournament in a day or two. The ICC has received the green light from both the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), who have resolved their dispute and mutually agreed to a hybrid model for CT 2025, which is being hosted in Pakistan. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to Be Held in Hybrid Model; India, Pakistan to Play Each Other at Neutral Venues in ICC Events from 2024-27: Report.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule Announcement Soon?

After weeks of backdoor talks and negotiations between ICC, PCB, and BCCI, cricket's apex body is all set to unveil the itinerary for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 on December 23. As reported by Geo News journalist Arfa Feroz Zake, the ICC will reveal venues for the marquee event, where United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be named co-host along with Pakistan.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule Out on December 23?

🚨 Schedule of Champions Trophy with Dubai and Pakistan as venues will be out on 23Dec. #CT25 — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) December 21, 2024

What Type Of Hybrid Model PCB and BCCI Have Agreed Upon?

India are likely to play their CT 2025 encounter in Dubai, UAE and will tentatively play Pakistan on 23rd February 2025 after both PCB and BCCI agreed that all Indo-Pak cricket matches in upcoming ICC Events — Women’s World Cup 2025 in India and Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka — will be played in neutral venues. BCCI SGM To Be Held on 12 January 2025 for Electing New Secretary and Treasurer: Sources.

The eight— India, Pakistan, Australia, Bangaldesh, England, New Zealand, South Africa, and Afghanistan— participating teams for VT 2025 will be divided into two groups, where the top two nations from each pool will qualify for the semifinals. The CT 2025 is expected to be held between February 19 and March 9, 2025, with Pakistan as defending champions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2024 12:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).