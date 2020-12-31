Kane Williamson has once again emerged as the top trend on social media as he has become the number one Test batsman surpassing the likes of Virat Kohli and Steve Smith to attain the numero uno position. The International Cricket Council shared the latest Test rankings on social media and hailed the new number one. They shared a picture of Kane Williamson from his U-19 days and then posted the latest ICC test rankings. The snap had an interesting caption to it which read, “How it started v how it's going.” The netizens also joined the ICC and once praised him for being number one. Latest ICC Test Rankings: Kane Williamson Surpasses Steve Smith & Virat Kohli to Become Number One Batsman.

Talking about the rankings, the Kiwi skipper has 890 points in his kitty and features on number one of the points tally. Virat Kohli is on number two with 879 points. Steve Smith who led the table lost a couple of places and is not on number three of the ICC Test rankings with 877 points. Kane Williamson scored 112 runs in the first innings against Pakistan and this could have led the Kiwi skipper to gain points on the table. On the other hand, Steve Smith had a poor outing against India in the second Test match which further helped Kane.

The netizens were happy with the number one. Now, let’s have a look at the tweets below:

Number one

Kane Williamson with Virat Kohli

No stopping for #KaneWilliamson After this moment.💀 ICC No.1 and no.2 Test Batsman in single pic! pic.twitter.com/lb1nb4mlfK — Neerajツ (@MasterOfChase) December 31, 2020

Happy netizen

Ladies and Gentlemen look at the new No.1 test batsmen 🤩🤩🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️ #KaneWilliamson 👑 pic.twitter.com/XNLoEB6VKi — Daksh ☃️ (@run_free_24) December 31, 2020

Needless to say that the year for Kane Williamson couldn’t have ended better. Kane Williamson’s team will play their next game against Pakistan on January 3, 2020, at the Hagley Oval. The team will be looking to seal the series with 2-0.

