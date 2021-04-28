ICC found itself in a difficult situation on April 27 (Tuesday) after wrongly tagging Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne in a post of Lahiru Thirimanne. Karunaratne starred in Sri Lanka’s draw with Bangladesh in the first Test with the Lanka skipper scoring a fine double century. Thirimanne also played a handy knock and scored a half-century. Two days after Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Test ended in a draw, ICC shared a picture of Thirimanne playing the straight drive and wrongly tagged Karunaratne in the post. Bahat Tez Ghumaya Ye: Rishabh Pant’s Hilarious Remarks Caught in Stump Mic During DC vs RCB Clash (Watch Video).

ICC captioned the image of Thirimanne as "Precision. Elegance. Poise" and tagged Dimuth Karunaratne in the post. Fans were quick to notice the error and pointed it out. "Dear ICC, he is Thirimanne, not Karunaratne," a fan commented on the post on Facebook. The official Facebook fan page of the Lanka skipper, which impersonates Karunaratne, also responded to the post and wrote "That's not me."

ICC Wrongly Tags Dimuth Karunaratne in Lahiru Thirimanne's Pic

Screenshot of A Comment on ICC's Post of Lahiru Thirimanne (Photo Credits: Facebook)

ICC Makes Huge Blunder After Tagging Karunaratne in a Wrong Pic

The official social media pages of the International Cricket Council (ICC) had shared the post on all of its pages and wrongly tagged Karunaratne in all of those posts. The ICC later deleted the post from Twiter and amended the mistake on other platforms and tagged Thirimanne in the post. Take a look at the Facebook post.

Lahiru Thirimanne Plays a Straight Drive

ICC Deletes Twitter Post After Wrongly Tagging Dimuth Karunaratne in a Pic of Lahiru Thirimanne

Karunaratne and Thirimanne shared a 114-run opening stand in the first Test against Bangladesh. Karunaratne went on score a double century, his maiden double hundred in Test cricket. Karunaratne’s knock of 244 is also the second-highest individual score by a Sri Lanka captain in Test matches. His knock of 244 runs came in 437 deliveries and was studded with 26 boundaries.

