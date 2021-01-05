Cricket Australia shared a glimpse of the pitch which will be used for the third Test between India and Australia at the SCG, two days before the scheduled start of the game. The match will begin on January 7, 2020, as both teams enter on level terms with the series tied at 1-1. Both teams will be hoping to take a lead in the series as both welcome senior players back from respective injuries. India vs Australia 3rd Test 2020 Preview.

‘The first look at the @scg pitch two days out from the third Vodafone Test match’ wrote Cricket Australia. By the looks of it, the pitch appears to be flat with a bit of grass and will be good for batting with the ball coming nicely onto the bat. Spinner are certainly expected to get some turn off the pitch with seamers getting some movement. KL Rahul Ruled Out of Remaining Two Tests Against Australia.

See Pitch

The first look at the @scg pitch two days out from the third Vodafone Test match 👀 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/wCX9AlvP20 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 5, 2021

The last match between the teams in the longest format at the SCG was played in January 2019 and ended in a draw, which allowed India to record its first Test series win down under. It was a high-scoring game as batting first India managed 622/7 with Australia first folding out for 300 in reply and then managing a score of 6/0 after the enforced follow-on. Cheteshwar Pujara (193) and Rishabh Pant (159*) were the stars for the hosts with the bat.

Both teams will have their main players back for this game as Rohit Sharma has joined the squad after serving his mandatory quarantine and recovering from a hamstring problem. Meanwhile, David Warner, who picked up a groin injury during the ODI series, is expected to play the game along with Will Puckovski, who comes in after being out due to a concussion.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 05, 2021 10:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).