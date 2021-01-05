KL Rahul has been ruled out of the remaining two Tests against Australia after picking up an injury in training. The wicket-keeper batsman did not feature in the first two matches in the longest format and now won’t be taking any further part in the series after hurting his wrists while batting in the nets at the MCG during the team’s practice session. India vs Australia 3rd Test 2020 Preview.

‘KL Rahul sprained his left wrist while batting in the nets at the MCG during Team India’s practice session on Saturday. The wicketkeeper-batsman will not be available for the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as he will need about three weeks time to recover completely and regain full strength,’ said BCCI in an official statement. Cricket Australia Rejects Reports of India Seeking Change of Venue for Brisbane Test.

UPDATE: KL Rahul ruled out of Border-Gavaskar Trophy. More details 👉 https://t.co/G5KLPDLnrv pic.twitter.com/S5z5G3QC2L — BCCI (@BCCI) January 5, 2021

KL Rahul will now return to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for the rehabilitation of his injury. The 28-year-old featured in the limited-overs series, helping India to a win in the shorter format. Rahul was inconsistent in the games, scoring just a couple of half-centuries across the six games in ODIs and T20Is.

India will take on Australia in the 3rd Test at the SCG, which is scheduled to begin on January 7, 2020. Both teams enter into the game on level terms as the series is tied at 1-1 after India recorded a win in the second match following the defeat in the series opener. The visitors will welcome Rohit Sharma as the batsmen has completed his mandatory quarantine.

