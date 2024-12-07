IND-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd ODI 2024: After suffering a comprehensive defeat in the first ODI of the three-match series, the India women's national cricket team will take on the Australia women's national cricket team in the second ODI. The IND-W vs AUS-W high-voltage clash will be played at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. The much-awaited contest between Indian women and Australian women will begin at 5:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on December 8. Meanwhile, fans who are looking to take part in the IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2024 match on the Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions of the India women's national cricket team and Australia women's national cricket team clash. Australia Women Beat India Women by Five Wickets in 1st ODI 2024; Megan Schutt, Georgia Voll Shine as Hosts Take 1-0 Lead.

In the first ODI, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India were bundled out for just 100 runs. Australia seamer Megan Schutt produced a match-winning spell by picking up a five-wicket haul. She was well supported by Kim Grath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, and Alana King, who took one wicket each. While chasing, the host chased down the target in just 16.2 overs. Although they lost five wickets, it was a comfortable victory for the host. Australia Women are leading the three-match ODI series 1-0. On Which Channel India Women vs Australia Women 2024 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch IND-W vs AUS-W ODI Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Beth Mooney (AUS-W)

Batters: Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Phoebe Litchfield (AUS-W), Jemimah Rodrigues (IND-W)

All-Rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur (IND-W), Ellyse Perry (AUS-W), Annabel Sutherland (AUS-W), Ashleigh Gardner (IND-W)

Bowlers: Megan Schutt (AUS-W), Renuka Singh Thakur (IND-W), Alana King (AUS-W)

IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Megan Schutt (C), Renuka Singh Thakur (VC),

IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Beth Mooney (AUS-W), Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Phoebe Litchfield (AUS-W), Jemimah Rodrigues (IND-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IND-W), Ellyse Perry (AUS-W), Annabel Sutherland (AUS-W), Ashleigh Gardner (IND-W), Megan Schutt (AUS-W), Renuka Singh Thakur (IND-W), Alana King (AUS-W).

