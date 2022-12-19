India Women and Australia Women face off against each other in the fifth game of the five T20 Internationals. The clash will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on December 20, 2022 (Tuesday). Australia Women have already sealed the series and India Women will fight to avoid a whitewash. Ahead of the encounter, we bring you IND W vs AUS W head-to-head in WT20IS along with likely playing XI and other things you need to know. Dinesh Karthik in Awe of Ellyse Perry’s ‘Beautiful Swing of the Bat’ As Australian Smashes 72* in IND-W vs AUS-W 4th T20I 2022.

Australia Women have already taken a unassailable 3-1 lead in the series. After loss in the 1st T20I, India Women looked to compete as they equalised soon enough in the 2nd T20I. But it was then Australia Women showed their incredible consistency and quality and won back-to-back games to seal the series. For India Women, Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur has failed to show consistency. Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh has played crucial cameos coming late in the innings but failed to get support from middle order. Jemimah Rodrigues has shown concerning form. Renuka Thakur Singh has not been able to make early inroads and it made India Women concede big totals. In the last T20I, India Women will want to get a collective performance from all the key players. Australia Women, on the other hand, is riding on the form of Beth Mooney and Ellyse Perry and will look to give rest to some players and give some unused players gametime. Alyssa Healy Ruled Out of IND-W vs AUS-W 5th T20I 2022, Tahil McGrath To Lead Australia.

Alyssa Healy will miss the last T20I due to injury in the calf. Tahlia McGrath will lead in her absence.

IND-W vs AUS-W Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

The two sides have played each other 29 times in T20Is. Australia Women won a major portion of 21 games while India Women won only 7. One game had no result.

IND-W vs AUS-W 5th T20I 2022 Key Players

Key Players Richa Ghosh (IND) Smriti Mandhana (IND) Ellyse Perry (AUS) Tahlia McGrath (AUS)

IND-W vs AUS-W 5th T20I 2022 Mini Battles

Shafali Verma battle with Darcie Brown and Beth Mooney vs Renuka Singh will be the ones to look forward to.

IND-W vs AUS-W 5th T20I 2022 Venue and Match Timing

IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on December 20, 2022 (Tuesday) and is scheduled to start at 07:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 6;30 PM IST

IND-W vs AUS-W 5th T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online and Telecast:

Star Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the IND-W vs AUS-W T20I 2022 in India and will provide the live telecast of the matches on its channels. Fans can tune into the Star Sports Network Channels to watch the India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I match live on their TV. The live streaming of the game will be available for the fans in Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND-W vs AUS-W 5th T20I 2022 Likely Playing XI

IND-W Likely Playing 11: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Anjali Sarvani

AUS-W Likely Playing 11: Phloebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Elysse Perry, Heather Graham, Alana King, Nicola Carey, Darcie Brown

