IND-W vs IRE-W Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st ODI 2025: India Women’s National Cricket Team and Ireland Women’s National Cricket Team meet in the first match of the three-game One-Day International (ODI) series. The IND-W vs IRE-W 1st ODI 2025 match takes place at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on January 10, Thursday. The IND-W vs IRE-W 1st ODI 2025 match has a start time of 11:00 AM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in IND-W vs IRE-W 1st ODI 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions ahead of India Women’s National Cricket Team vs Ireland Women’s National Cricket Team 1st ODI 2025. India Women vs Ireland Women 2025 Schedule: Get IND-W vs IRE-W ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

India have rested some of the senior players for the ODI series against Ireland. Opening batter Smriti Mandhana will lead the home side in absence of Harmanpreet Kaur who has been rested. Pacer Renuka Singh has been rested as well.

IND-W vs IRE-W 1st ODI 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Richa Ghosh (IND-W).

Batters: Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Gaby Lewis (IRE-W), Jemimah Rodrigues (IND-W) and Harleen Deol (IND-W).

All-Rounders: Deepti Sharma (IND-W), Orla Prendergast (IRE-W), Laura Delany (IRE-W).

Bowlers: Aimee Maguire (IRE-W), Titas Sadhu (IND-W) and Priya Mishra (IND-W).

IND-W vs IRE-W 1st ODI 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Smriti Mandhana (c), Deepti Sharma (vc).

IND-W vs IRE-W 1st ODI 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up:

Richa Ghosh (IND-W), Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Gaby Lewis (IRE-W), Jemimah Rodrigues (IND-W), Harleen Deol (IND-W), Deepti Sharma (IND-W), Orla Prendergast (IRE-W), Laura Delany (IRE-W), Aimee Maguire (IRE-W), Titas Sadhu (IND-W) and Priya Mishra (IND-W).

