The India women's national cricket team will lock horns against the West Indies women's national cricket team in the opening T20I of the three-match series. The opening T20I between the India women and the West Indies will be hosted at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, on Sunday, December 15. The IND-W vs WI-W 1st T20I 2024 will begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in IND-W vs WI-W on the Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions. IND-W vs WI-W 1st T20I 2024 Match Preview: Key Battles, H2H, and More About India Women vs West Indies Women Cricket Match in Navi Mumbai.

The three-match T20I series against the West Indies women will give the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India a chance to redeem themselves after a disappointing year. Meanwhile, Hayley Matthews' West Indies reached the semi-finals of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024. However, the visitors will miss their experienced Stefaine Taylor as she is recovering from injury. India Women vs West Indies Women Free Live Streaming Online, 1st T20I 2024: How to Watch IND-W vs WI-W Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

IND-W vs WI-W 1st T20I 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Richa Ghosh (IND-W)

Batters: Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IND-W), Jemimah Rodrigues (IND-W)

All-Rounders: Hayley Matthews (WI-W), Deepti Sharma (IND-W), Deandra Dottin (WI-W)

Bowlers: Aly Flecther (WI-W), Renuka Singh Thakur (IND-W),Radha Yadav (IND-W)

IND-W vs WI-W 1st T20I 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Smriti Mandhana (c), Hayley Matthews (vc)

IND-W vs WI-W 1st T20I 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Richa Ghosh (IND-W), Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IND-W), Jemimah Rodrigues (IND-W), Hayley Matthews (WI-W), Deepti Sharma (IND-W), Deandra Dottin (WI-W), Aly Flecther (WI-W), Renuka Singh Thakur (IND-W), Radha Yadav (IND-W)

