India Women’s National Cricket Team vs West Indies Women’s National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: After having a poor show against the Australia women's national cricket team, the India women's national cricket team will host the West Indies women's national cricket team in a white-ball series. The first T20I of the three-match series between the India women and the West Indies women will be played on Sunday, December 15. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming and other viewing options for the first T20I between the India women's cricket team and the West Indies women's cricket team. India Women's Squads for ODI and T20I Series Against West Indies Announced: Harmanpreet Kaur to Captain; Pratika Rawal, Nandini Kashyap, Raghvi Bist Earn Call-Ups.

For the T20I series, the India women's management has made a few changes in the line-up. Raghvi Bist and Nandini Kashyap have earned maiden T20I call-ups for the three-match series against the West Indies women's national cricket team. Harmanpreet Kaur will continue to lead the side. The host will aim for a strong comeback in the three-match T20I after their dismal show against the Australia women's national cricket team.

When is IND-W vs WI-W 1st T20I 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India women's national cricket team vs the West Indies women's national cricket team 1st T20I 2024 will be held at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, on December 15. The first T20I between the India women and the West Indies women will begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of IND-W vs WI-W 1st T20I 2024?

Viacom 18 holds the broadcasting rights for the IND-W vs WI-W T20I series 2024. Indian audiences can watch the live telecast on Sports 18 channels for the 1st T20I 2024. For live streaming options, check below. IND-W vs WI-W 1st T20I 2024 Match Preview: Key Battles, H2H, and More About India Women vs West Indies Women Cricket Match in Navi Mumbai.

Where to Get Free Online Live Streaming of IND-W vs WI-W 1st T20I 2024?

The first T20I between the India women's national cricket team and the West Indies women's national cricket team will be live-streamed by the JioCinema app and website.

