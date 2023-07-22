India A is gearing for its next match – the final of the ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup against Pakistan A on July 23, 2023, Sunday. The team is doing fine after having won all of its group league matches, securing a place in the final of the acclaim competition. India A played three matches and won all of them in the group B table. In their last match, the side defeated Pakistan B to secure a place in the finals of the competition. A combined effort from batting and bowling saw India A securing a clinical win with Rajvardhan Hangargekar bagging a five wicket haul and Sai Sudarshan contributing with the bat. Harshit Rana, Soumya Sarkar Engage In Heated Exchange During IND A vs BAN A ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Semifinal Clash, Video Goes Viral.

Meanwhile, for the side, its opening batsman Abhishek Sharma produced top-class performance (87 runs from 69 balls) as it beat UAE A in the tournament opener. This goes to show that the side deserved to progress to the final.

Pakistan A, meanwhile registered a comprehensive win against UAE A in their previous fixture after securing a four-wicket win against Nepal before losing to India A in their last encounter. The team in its last match failed to live up to the expectation as its batsman and bowlers failed to contribute and in the final, their confidence and morale is little bit down and they would be looking to make a comeback. Hence, it can be said that India A has the upper hand in the final match.

IND A vs PAK A Final Head-to-Head Record

Pakistan A and India A have played each other 19 times, where Pakistan A have emerged victorious in five matches and India A has won in 14 matches. The last six matches between PAK-A and IND-A, saw IND-A winning five times with PAK-A winning only one times.

IND A vs PAK A ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Final Key Players

Here are list of key players for the upcoming match

Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Sai Sudarshan

Abhishek Sharma

Qasim Akram

Shahnawaz Dahani

IND A vs PAK A Final ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Mini Battles

Sai Sudharsan vs Qasim Akram, and Omair Yousuf vs Rajvardhan Hangargekar are key mini-battles to watch out for

IND A vs PAK A ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Final Venue and Match Timing

The India A vs Pakistan A match at the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 would be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Sunday, July 23, 2023. The IND A vs PAK A is scheduled to begin at 2 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 01:30 pm.

IND A vs PAK A ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Final Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the India A vs Pakistan A match live on Star Sports network channels. Fans can also catch the live streaming of the match on Fancode app and website.

IND A vs PAK A ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Final Likely Playing XIs

India A: Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dhull (C), Riyan Parag, Manav Suthar, Nishant Sindhu, Nikin Jose, Abhishek Sharma, K Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Rajyavardhan Hangargekar, Harshit Rana

Pakistan A: Omair Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Tayyab Tahir, Saim Ayub, Kamran Ghulam, Sufyan Moqim, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris (C & wk), Mohammad Wasim, Shahnawaz Dahani, Arshad Iqbal

