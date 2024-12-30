Spots in the XI for several veteran cricketers depended upon how India fared in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 and for one Rohit Sharma, the fifth and final Test against Australia in Sydney might be a curtain call. Sharma's performance in the ongoing BGT 2024-25 has been abysmal, which could see the star player announce his retirement from Test cricket after the conclusion of the Sydney Test as suggested by a Times of India report. Rohit Sharma Admits Feeling ‘Disturbed’ After Heavy Defeat to Australia, Says ‘There Are Things I Personally Need To Look At’

The reports suggest that rumours are picking up in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) circles about Sharma's place in Test XI, following which Sharma has 'made up his mind' bidding adieu to the whites.

India suffered a humiliating 184-loss in the Boxing Day Test against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), which is the fifth loss under Sharma's captaincy in his six matches. Personally, as well, Rohit's form has suffered with the ace batter having managed 31 runs in five outings, having missed the first Test at Perth, which India won under Jaspirit Bumrah's captaincy.

Sharma's captaincy has also come under the scanner first against New Zealand, where India suffered their first-ever home series white-wash, and now in the ongoing BGT Tests, where despite being in better positions, poor captaincy calls saw Australia pull the Adelaide and Melbourne encounters from Team India's grasp.

In 24 Tests as India captain, Sharma has won 12, drawn three, and lost nine between 2022 and 2024.

