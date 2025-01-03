India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Australia won an iconic Boxing Day test at Melbourne to go 2-1 up in the five-game series with India. The two teams meet for the one final showdown in Sydney with Team India looking to bounce back. The visitors won the first game but have failed to hit the highs in the next three matches with their batting often letting them down. The Indian top order has failed to click in the Gambhir era and we could see wholesale changes in the future should they lose again. Hosts Australia though will look to continue their good run and will be charged up for the contest. Australia versus India fifth test will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 5:00 AM IST. Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, India Captain Rohit Sharma Ignore Each Other on Eve of IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25.

Mitchell Starc has a rib complaint but he is expected to be part of the playing eleven. Beau Webster is set to be included in the playing eleven in place of Mitchell Starc, who has been out of sorts in this test series. Sam Konstas brought a breath of fresh air to their top order and his aggressive approach could pay dividends again.

Akash Deep has been ruled out of this game for India due to a stiff back and we could well see the return of Harshit Rana in the team. Jasprit Bumrah has been the star performer for the team and it is time another bowler stepped up to take his responsibility off him. Rohit Sharma has had a terrible run with the bat and he could be replaced by Shubman Gill in the team.

Australia will dominate the visitors again and should win the series 3-1 here. Rohit Sharma Set To Be Dropped for IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25, Jasprit Bumrah To Captain India in Sydney: Report.

When is India vs Australia 5th Test 2024-25 Day 1? Know Date , Time and Venue

The India national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team 5th Test 2024-25 is being played at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The first day or Day 1 of IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 will begin at 5:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on January 3.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Australia 5th Test 2024-25 Day 1?

Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights to India tour of Australia 2024-25 in India. The IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 free live telecast is available on Star Sports 1 SD/HD in English commentary and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD TV channel. For the India vs Australia 2024-25 viewing option online, read below. BGT 2024-25: Gautam Gambhir Asserts Dressing Room Debates Should Stay Private, Holds Honest Conversations With Indian Cricketers.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of 5th Test 2024-25 Day 1?

India vs Australia 5th Test 2024-25 live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app and website. Fans will have to subscribe to services to avail live streaming online of IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 Day 1. Please note IND vs AUS free live streaming online is not available in India.

