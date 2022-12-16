India sits in the driving position after end of second day’s play against Bangladesh in the 1st Test at Chittagong. After an even Day 1, where both teams won various phases of different sessions, India dominated throughout the second day. They were able to stitch big partnerships as well as take wickets at regular interval. Starting from 278/6, not much were added to the total by Shreyas Iyer (86) and Cheteshwar Pujara (90). Just when it was thought, Indian tail enders will crumble quickly, Ravichandran Ashwin (58) and Kuldeep Yadav (40) put together a crucial 92-run partnership to take India to a big total of 404. Bangladesh never got going in their innings as first the Indian quicks and then the spinners kept their stranglehold strong on the Bangladeshi batters. Mohammed Siraj (3/14) and Kuldeep Yadav (4/33) was the pick of the lot sharing seven of the eight wickets among themselves. Bangladesh finished the day 133/8 still trailing by 271 runs with Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Ebadot Hossain. Mohammed Siraj Admits Plan Of Bowling Stump-To-Stump Line Consistently During 1st Test Against Bangladesh at Chittagong

India will hope to wrap up the remaining wickets of Bangladesh as soon as possible and enforce follow-on. Bangladesh on the other hand, will look to cover as much ground as possible riding on the form of Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match. IND vs BAN 1st Test 2022: Pursuit To Be Better in Rhythm Helps Find Turn, Feels Kuldeep Yadav

When is India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on December 16 (Friday). The Third day's play of the IND vs BAN 1st Test has a scheduled time of 9:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast India vs Bangladesh 1st Test 2022 Day 3 on TV?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the IND vs BAN 2022 in India and will provide the Live Telecast of the matches on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 to watch the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match Live Telecast on their TV sets.

How to Get Free Online Live Streaming of India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 2022?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Sports Network will provide live Streaming of the India vs Bangladesh ODI series on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to watch the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test 2022 online.

