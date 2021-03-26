England have produced a masterclass as they defeated India by six wickets to register one of the highest run-chases in ODI cricket in the 2nd One-Day International at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. With this win, the visitors have leveled the series 1-1. Both teams displayed some sensational power-hitting but it was the Three Lions who came out on top in the end courtesy of Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes. India vs England Highlights 2nd ODI, 2021.

It was England’s middle order which was their Achilles heel in the opening game as they threw away a brilliant start given by Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy, however, it wasn’t the case this time around as they managed to build on another sensational start and eventually record a win to get themselves back into the series.

England were sensational in the game as Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes took the game to Indian bowlers, producing a masterclass in power-hitting with the former scoring a century while the latter missed out on his three-figure score by a single run. Meanwhile, here are some stat highlights from India vs England 2nd ODI.

# This was England’s highest successful run-chase against India

# This is the sixth quickest run-case in ODIs where the target was 300+

# Jonny Bairstow registered his 11th ODI century

# KL Rahul scored his 5th Ton in One-Day Internationals

# Kuldeep Yadav (8) conceded the most sixes by an Indian in an ODI inning since 2011

# Liam Livingstone made his ODI debut for England

The teams will now face each other in the third and final One-Day International of the three-match series with both of them entering on level terms. The final game will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on March 28, 2021 (Sunday).

