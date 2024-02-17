It was a good day for both India and England but at the end of day 2 of the 3rd Test England were on top as Ben Duckett smashed his way past to his career's third Test century which came in just 88 balls. Ben Duckett took on India's bowling attack with ease. Duckett is currently not out and batting on 133 runs in just 118 deliveries. England will be looking forward to putting more and more runs on board. Ravi Ashwin Pulls Out of Ongoing India vs England 3rd Test Due To Family Medical Emergency.

India's bowling attack failed to take early wickets. Only Ravi Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj have been successful in taking wickets. Ravi Ashwin has achieved the mark of 500 wickets in Test cricket. Ashwin has pulled out of the rest of the 3rd Test due to a family emergency as told by BCCI. Jasprit Bumrah is still wicketless but it will be interesting to see him with a new ball on a new day. Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja will have to find some rhythm as well as they were less economical on day 2 of 3rd Test. IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 Day 2: Ben Duckett Hundred Puts India Under Pressure as England Race to 207/2 at Stumps.

For England, Ben Duckett and Joe Root are on the crease and will be facing the new ball on day 3. Ollie Pope and Zak Crawley went down cheaply for England. Ben Duckett on the other hand never looked under pressure and will be looking forward on the same note for the new day. England trails by 238 runs and should not lose many wickets if they want to continue to take over India. On the other Indian bowlers will be figuring out how to take down England's batting lineup.

