The rage of ODI series whitewash was well avenged by New Zealand (NZ) on Friday in the opening clash of the three-match T20I series. The visitors edged out India (IND) in the first T20I by 21 runs to take a 1-0 lead. The two teams are scheduled to duel in second T20I on January 29 (Sunday) at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Sports City in Ardonamau, Uttar Pradesh. The India vs New Zealand second T20I face-off has a starting time of 07:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 06:30 PM. IND v NZ 1st T20I 2023: 'We Ended Up Giving 25 Runs More Than Par', Says Hardik Pandya.

Following a top-order debacle for India in first T20I, chances of replacement in the second fixture could be anticipated. Since, Ishan Kishan's form graph looks declining with every other game lately, Prithvi Shaw might get a call to swap for his slot. Another chief culprit in India's opening loss on Thursday was left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh who conceded 27 runs in the final over including a six on a no-ball. The team has already suffered previously due to his indisciplined bowling and there should be no room for further slips or the young pacer might face brutal consequences. Hardik Pandya led young side has been proving their mettle in past few months and a strong comeback is expected from the Men-in-blue in the do-or-die match on Sunday. Meanwhile, Mitchell Santner led New Zealand will avail the momentum provoked from opening win and seal the series at the earliest.

When Is India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The IND vs NZ 2nd T20I will be played at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Sports City in Ardonamau, Uttar Pradesh on January 29 (Sunday) and the starting time of the 2nd T20I is 07:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The toss will be held at 06:30 PM IST. IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About India vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Lucknow.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2023 on TV?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of India vs New Zealand series 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD English, Star Sports 1 Telegu, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and DD Sports for the 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2023?

Disney+Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Sports Network will provide the Live Streaming of the India vs New Zealand series 2023. Fans can tune into Disney+Hotstar (with premium subscription) app or website to catch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2023.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2023 02:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).