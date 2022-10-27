India and Netherlands lock horns in their second match of the T20 World Cup 2022. The Men in Blue could not have asked for a better start to their campaign after a win came their way, albeit in a very nervy manner. India's biggest positives from the match was their disciplined bowling up front and a special knock from Virat Kohli, coupled with his game-changing partnership with Hardik Pandya. That win over traditional rivals Pakistan is sure to give India a massive boost in confidence, not just for this match but for the tournament as a whole. India vs Netherlands Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Get Free Telecast Details of IND vs NED With Cricket Match Timing in IST

The Netherlands on the other hand lost to Bangladesh in their opening match of the competition. While they were not able to secure the two points, Scott Edwards and co would be high in spirits after their performance against the Asian side. A good show against a top side like India would help them get a lot of momentum as the tournament progresses. There were speculations doing the rounds that there might be changes in the Indian playing XI for this game. But bowling coach Paras Mhambrey seemed to clear away the air regarding such reports when he said that the team is not looking to rest players. The Netherlands too will hope to have their best XI on the field against India.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami. Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh.