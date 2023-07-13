A Ravichandran Ashwin special on Day 1 flattened the West Indies, with India expectedly gaining the upper hand in the first Test. The ace off-spinner, who did not feature for India in the World Test Championship final last month—a decision subjected to a lot of debate, showed his class as he wrecked the West Indies batting order, claiming his 33rd Test five-wicket haul and also achieving the landmark of completing 700 wickets in international cricket. Ashwin’s dominant performance headlined India’s dominance. The visitors dominated all three aspects of the game and needless to say, they find themselves in a really strong place in this Test match. India vs West Indies Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema and FanCode, 1st Test 2023 Day 2: Get Free Live TV Telecast of IND vs WI Test Match on DD Sports.

After bowling out West Indies for just 150 runs, the new opening duo of captain Rohit Sharma and youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal gave a perfect example of how to bat on this track. While Rohit had his moments of nervousness, Yashasvi started off slowly before playing some exquisite shots on both sides of the wicket. India trailed West Indies by just 70 runs at the close of play on Day 1.

West Indies need a massively inspirational performance if they are make their way back into this Test match. The home side would ideally want their bowlers to step up and take some early wickets on Day 2, which could stop the flow of runs for India. The visitors, in contrast, would hope to carry on from where they left off on Day 1 and ideally want both the openers to overturn this deficit and take India to a sizeable first-innings lead. IND vs WI 1st Test 2023: WTC Final Snub Spurred Me in My Comeback, Says Ravichandran Ashwin After Five-Wicket Haul Against West Indies.

See Playing XI of Both Teams

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies (Playing XI): Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva(w), Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 13, 2023 07:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).