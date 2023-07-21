India is currently taking on the challenge of West Indies at their home in the Caribbean, currently engaged in the 2nd Test at Port of Spain after an emphatic victory in the 1st Test at Dominica. The series has seen Yashasvi Jaiswal break out as an emerging star in the team, scoring important runs in the 1st Test and even in the first innings of the 2nd Test. He was well accompanied by opening partner Rohit Sharma (80) but he fell short of a century. India saw a mini-collapse in the middle session after lunch when Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane alongside the openers, lost their wicket in quick succession, but Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja put together another steady partnership to steady the ship with Virat Kohli currently batting on 87 and nearing his century. Virat Kohli Becomes First Player to Score Half-Century in His 500th International Match, Achieves Feat During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023.

West Indies captain Kraigg Braithwaite won the toss and opted to field first. He considered some moisture on the surface which would seemingly assist their fast bowlers and they brought in Shannon Gabriel to live up to that. In reality, the batters had things under control as Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal put together a 139-run partnership in the opening stand. The second session was good for the West Indies bowlers where they were disciplined as well as able to pick wickets. Their best bowler has been spinner Lomel Warrican, who troubled the Indian batters on more than one occasions and dismissed Rohit Sharma with an absolute ripper. IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023 Day 1: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's Half-Centuries Power India to A Steady Start.

India will be disappointed by the consistent failures of Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane despite them getting a platform to capitalise on. They will want that Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja go big enough to bat out West Indies out of the game and have a significant lead in hand in the first winnings. Alongside, they will also want Ishan Kishan to build some confidence with runs under his belt, when he gets the opportunity.

See Playing XI of Both Teams

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies (Playing XI): Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk Mckenzie, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva(w), Jason Holder, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican