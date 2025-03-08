Harmanpreet Kaur is a name that needs no introduction. Born on March 8, 1989 in Punjab, the right-hander has gone on to become one of the best women's cricketers not just in India but also in the world after making her debut in the year 2009. Known for her aggressive batting, Harmampreet Kaur has so far featured in 141 ODIs, 178 T20Is and six Tests where she has scored 3803, 3589 and 200 runs respectively. Besides her ability to send the ball flying a long way, Harmanpreet Kaur is also a handy off-break bowler, having scalped 75 wickets so far in international cricket. As she celebrates her 36th birthday, here's a look at some of her best performances. Happy Birthday Harmanpreet Kaur: Fans Wish Indian Cricket Team Captain as She Turns 36.

The 36-year-old is the captain of the India women's national cricket team and also Mumbai Indians in the WPL (Women's Premier League). Harmanpreet Kaur led the Mumbai Indians to the WPL title in the inaugural season and has had a fairly successful time so far in the competition, scoring 675 runs in 23 matches with a top-score of 95*. Mumbai Indians' Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Penalised For Showing Dissent At Umpire's Decision During MI-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 Match.

171* Against Australia in ICC Women's World Cup 2017 Semi-Final

Harmanpreet Kaur is responsible for what is largely considered to be one of the best batting performances by an Indian in women's cricket. The right-hander showcased her talent in front of the world with an explosive 171* off just 115 deliveries against Australia in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup semi-final in 2017. Batting first, India were reduced to 35/2 at one stage when Harmanpreet Kaur walked out to bat. The right-hander smashed the Australian bowlers all around the park at the County Ground in Derby, hitting a total of 20 fours and seven sixes. India eventually posted 281/4 and won the match by 36 runs after it was reduced to 42 overs per side due to rain.

103 off 51 Balls Against New Zealand (2018)

Harmanpreet Kaur became the first and only Indian so far to have scored a century at a Women's T20 World Cup when she smashed 103 off just 51 deliveries against New Zealand. The right-hander hit seven fours and eight sixes and finished with an impressive strike rate of 201.96 as she led India to 194/5, a target that the Women in Blue ended up defending pretty well by 34 runs.

63 off 38 balls against Sri Lanka

The right-hander's quickfire 63-run knock is also one of the finest performances of her career. Harmanpreet Kaur took apart the Sri Lankan bowling attack and got to 63 runs off just 38 deliveries, helping India post 156 with there was a batting collapse. The knock comprised three fours and five sixes and it came in a winning cause with India going on to secure a 51-run victory.

65 off 43 against Australia in Commonwealth Games 2022 Final

Harmanpreet Kaur sparkled with a brilliant 65-run knock that came off 43 deliveries, in the final of the women's cricket event at the Commonwealth Games in 2018. Chasing to 162 to win, India lost two wickets early and Harmanpreet Kaur sparked hopes of a victory with her fascinating performance that included seven fours and one six. Unfortunately for her and unlike the ones above, this time her performance was not enough for India to win as they fell short by just nine runs.

95* Against Gujarat Giants in WPL 2024

Harmanpreet Kaur, captaining the Mumbai Indians, smashed a sensational 95 off just 48 deliveries in the second edition of the WPL in 2024. The hard-hitting all-rounder hit a total of 10 fours and five sixes as Mumbai Indians chased down a steep 191-run target with one ball to spare. This remains her highest score in the WPL so far.

