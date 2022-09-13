Indian women's cricket team was completely outplayed in the opening game of their three-match T20 series. The performance was well below the high standards this Indian side is capable of playing at and this puts them in a precarious situation wherein a win is the only way they can keep the series alive. The County Ground in Derby is set to host the game and there is a feeling the side winning the toss would put the opposition into bat. England, despite lacking a few big names, completely dominated the first game and were world-class in all departments. England versus India will be streamed on Sony Liv and telecasted on the Sony Ten network from 10:30 PM IST. ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for England vs India 2nd T20I Cricket Match in Derby

Many Indian batters got starts in the last match but none of them capitalised on it to get a big score. Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur will need to anchor the innings for the side while the other players can play more attacking cricket around them. One of the advantages for the visitors is that they bat deep and this can come in handy. Bowling was poor in the previous match with the majority of them being hit for plenty. This will need a quick turn around if India are to compete in the second match.

Sarah Glenn bagged four wickets for England in the previous match and at times she was virtually unplayable. She will once again be the player to watch out for in this tie. Other bowlers like Bryony Smith and Freya Kemp kept the opposition under pressure by not giving any runs away. In terms of batting, Sophia Dunkleys half century was enough for the team to gain a victory.

When is India W vs England W 2nd T20I 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I will be played at the County Ground in Derby on September 13, 2022 (Tuesday). The IND W vs ENG W cricket match has a scheduled start time of 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India W vs England W 2nd T20I 2022 on TV?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the India Women's tour of England and will telecast the matches. Fans can tune into the Sony Sports channels to catch the India Women vs England Women live action on TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India W vs England W 2nd T20I 2022?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network will provide the live streaming of India Women's tour of England on online platforms. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch IND W vs ENG W 2nd T20I live streaming online. England has momentum with them and they should win this contest with ease.

