India and England's women's cricket teams are currently locking horns with each other at Country Cricket Ground in Bristol. In this article, we shall have a look at the live streaming details of the game, but before that, let's have a quick look at how day 3 panned out for both sides. So the play on day 3 was washed out due to the weather. The Indian women's cricket team got all out on the score of 231 runs, which means the home team was leading by 165 runs. Mithali Raj Hands Over Test Cap to Debutants Sneh Rana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia & Pooja Vastrakar (See Pics).

The English team had enforced a follow on the visitors. As of now, we have Shafali Verma batting for the Indian side. She had scored 95 runs in the first innings and is currently batting on the score of 55 runs. After the departure of Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma is batting on the score of 18 runs. So India is currently batting on the score of 83 runs for the loss of one wicket. Now, let's have a quick look at the live streaming details of the game.

India Women vs England Women, One-Off Test Match 2021 Schedule Day 4, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Day 4 of the Test match between India and England will be held on June 19, 2021. The second day of the game will bring us the Indian team batting on 83/1.

Where To Watch India Women vs England Women, One-Off Test Match 2021 Day 4 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of India Women vs England Women, Day 4 One-Off Test Match 2021 clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcasters of the India Women vs England Women One-off Test match in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Ten 1 SD/HD channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch India Women vs England Women, One-Off Test Match 2021 Day 4 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow India Women vs England Women One-off live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the India Women vs England Women, One-Off Test Match 2021 Day 4 match online for fans in India.

