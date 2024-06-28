After whitewashing the Proteas in the ODI series, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side would be hoping to repeat the same performance as both teams switch formats and take on each other in the only Test beginning from June 28 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Indian women's team will be very high on confidence after their successful triumphs against England and Australia respectively played earlier this year. The 'Women in Blue' have plenty of inform players which will put the South African team under pressure. IND-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Only Test 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India Women vs South Africa Women in Chennai.

The South African batting lineup was the only shining aspect for the visitors in the ODI series. However, they will have to improve in their bowling which was all over the place in the ODIs. The form of Smriti Mandhana is a major boost for the Indian side whereas bowlers such as Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh and Arundhati Reddy will play an important role if India wants to win the match. IND-W vs SA-W One-Off Test 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About India Women vs South Africa Women’s Cricket Match in Chennai.

When Is IND-W vs SA-W Only Test 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India Women's National Cricket Team take on South Africa Women’s National Cricket Team in the Only Test of a three-match series on Sunday, June 27. The IND-W vs SA-W match is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of IND-W vs SA-W Only Test 2024?

Sports18 is the official broadcast partner of the South Africa women's tour of India. Fans in India looking for a viewing option for India women vs South Africa women Only Test can watch the live telecast of the same on the Sports 18 1 and Sports 18 1 HD TV channels. For IND-W vs SA-W Only Test 2024 online viewing options, read below.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of IND-W vs SA-W Only Test?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18, will provide live streaming of South Africa women's tour of India. Fans in India looking to watch live streaming online of the IND-W vs SA-W Only Test 2024 can do so on the JioCinema app and website for free.

