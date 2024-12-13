The BCCI announced the India women's cricket team squads for the upcoming home white-ball series against the West Indies women's cricket team on Friday. The women's selection committee has made a few changes after Women in Blue had a poor show against the Australia women's cricket team. Three uncapped cricketers, Nandini Kashyap, Raghvi Bist, and Pratika Rawal, received their maiden call-ups. Bist and Kashyap have been included in the T20I, whereas Rawal was picked in the ODI squad against the West Indies white-ball series. Harmanpreet Kaur will continue to lead the side in ODI and T20I series. India Women's Cricket Team Fined For Slow Over-Rate in Second ODI Against Australia.

India Women's Squads for White-Ball Series Against West Indies Announced

🚨 NEWS 🚨 India’s squad for IDFC First Bank T20I & ODI series against West Indies announced. All The Details 🔽 #TeamIndia | #INDvWI https://t.co/2Vf8Qbix76 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 13, 2024

