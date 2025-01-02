  • Festivals
    India's Record at SCG: A Look at Indian National Cricket Team's Performance at Sydney Cricket Ground Ahead of IND vs AUS 5th Test 2025

    India will will look to beat Australia in Sydney and stay alive in the race to the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 final. Australia gained an unassailable 2-1 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 with a win in the Boxing Day Test.

    Cricket Team Latestly| Jan 02, 2025 04:00 PM IST
    India's Record at SCG: A Look at Indian National Cricket Team's Performance at Sydney Cricket Ground Ahead of IND vs AUS 5th Test 2025
    Rohit Sharma and Co in Australia (Photo Credit: X @BCCI)

    The India national cricket team will be headed into the fifth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 to not just win it for drawing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 but also for remaining alive in the race to enter the ICC WTC (World Test Championship) 2023-25 final. Rohit Sharma and co were handed a demoralising 184-run defeat by Australia in the Boxing Day Test match in Melbourne and with that, the hosts obtained a 2-1 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The loss also meant that India wouldn't be able to win the BGT Down Under for a third consecutive time. IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, 5th Test 2024-25: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for India vs Australia Match in Sydney.

    Ahead of the Sydney Test, controversy hit the Indian team with reports of a dressing room conversation being leaked in the media. Gautam Gambhir then addressed the media, clearing the air, stating that they were 'just reports and not truth'. Furthermore, the uncertainty around Rohit Sharma playing the Sydney Test did not seem to fade away with Gautam Gambhir stating that a call on the playing XI will be taken after assessing the conditions. As India aim for a series-levelling win in Sydney, let us take a look at India's record at the SCG. IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25, Sydney Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Match at Sydney Cricket Ground.

    India's Record at the Sydney Cricket Ground

    Matches Won Lost Draw
    13 1 5 7

     

    India does not have a record to boast of at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Out of a total of 13 matches, India have managed to just one match, that had come way back in the year 1978 with Erapalli Prasanna starring in the victory. There have been a total of seven draws with five matches ending in draws. However, India have not lost to Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on the last three occasions.

    Earlier in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India had played out a draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground with Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma and also Hanuma Vihari starring in an impressive effort. India would then go on to famously win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1 by winning the fourth Test in Brisbane. Anil Kumble and Sachin Tendulkar are India's best performers with the ball and bat at the Sydney Cricket Ground, with 20 wickets and 785 runs respectively. Virat Kohli has scored 248 runs in three matches at the SCG while Rishabh Pant has had 292 runs.

